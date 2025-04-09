Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,225,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,724,000 after buying an additional 499,802 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 698.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $22,531,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

