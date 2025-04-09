Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,405 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Devon Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

