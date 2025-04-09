pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $440.07 Million

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. pumpBTC has a market cap of $440.07 million and approximately $284.58 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for about $76,028.91 or 0.98113823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,083.11 or 1.00065691 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,856.63 or 0.99771678 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,788 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 5,788.12874356. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 73,003.65245104 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,883.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.