Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Announces Earnings Results

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 46.32%.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

PCYO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,983. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

