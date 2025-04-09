PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.40 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.32). 3,018,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,035,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.50).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.81) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £309.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.52.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

