Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

PPT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

