Q1 Earnings Estimate for TNXP Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($3.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1,762.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($12.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($16.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNXP. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TNXP stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $672.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.23) by ($3.54). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

