Q1 Earnings Forecast for Comcast Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Comcast in a report issued on Friday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $743,681,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $345,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258,128 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.