Q1 EPS Estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

KYTX stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

