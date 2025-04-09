Q1 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Reduced by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $191.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,149,485.83. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.