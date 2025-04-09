Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.42 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (up from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 price target (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of QGEN opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

