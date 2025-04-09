Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Trading 2.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 359,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,093,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W cut Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Qiagen Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qiagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,380,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,457,000 after buying an additional 90,181 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Qiagen by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Qiagen by 129.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

