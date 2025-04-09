Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

