Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $514.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.76. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $267.76 and a one year high of $652.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.47.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

