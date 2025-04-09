Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Schlumberger Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Read More
