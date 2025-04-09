Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.