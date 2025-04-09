QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 1,781 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

