Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.09. 3,628,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,302,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.91 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,749 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,953,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

