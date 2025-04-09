Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 10,000 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,767,667.64. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.
Rambus Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus
About Rambus
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rambus
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.