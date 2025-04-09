Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 10,000 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,767,667.64. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

Rambus Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rambus by 1,657.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 520,754 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.