Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 3760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
Rand Worldwide Trading Up 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $513.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.
Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 15.31%.
Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Worldwide
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.