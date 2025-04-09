Ranger Investment Management L.P. Makes New $18.37 Million Investment in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 356,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Lazard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Lazard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

In related news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,919,744.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,437.76. The trade was a 21.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

