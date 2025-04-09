Rathbones Group PLC Buys 1,105 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

