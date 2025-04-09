Rathbones Group PLC Buys 7,169 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

