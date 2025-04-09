Rathbones Group PLC Sells 100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 63.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,545,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,112.39 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $555.71 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,327.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 76 shares of company stock valued at $100,684 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

