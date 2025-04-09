Rathbones Group PLC Sells 562 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

