Raymond James Lifts Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIA. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

Champion Iron Stock Down 4.1 %

CIA opened at C$3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.61 and a 12 month high of C$7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.24.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

