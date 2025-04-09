Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) versus Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Head to Head Contrast

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Alector”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $58.49 million 26.70 -$328.07 million ($1.66) -2.34 Alector $100.56 million 0.91 -$130.39 million ($1.23) -0.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -579.52% -76.56% -55.68% Alector -257.54% -108.77% -27.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alector 2 2 3 0 2.14

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.36%. Alector has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 279.20%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alector beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

