Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.56 and last traded at $91.72, with a volume of 31748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11,369.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 122,676 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

