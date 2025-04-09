Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,141,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,711,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,873,000 after buying an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,837,000 after acquiring an additional 259,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

