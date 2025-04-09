Renaissance Group LLC Buys New Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,905,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corpay by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,080 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Corpay by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 6,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $280.72 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.54.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

