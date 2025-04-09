Renaissance Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 304,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares during the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,136,000 after buying an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 875.3% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 37,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

NYSE SPG opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.80. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

