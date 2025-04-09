Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 113,600 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $89,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

