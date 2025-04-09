Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $113.55 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of Smartsheet worth $113,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,399.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

