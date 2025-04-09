Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 658,300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $110,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE ANET opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

