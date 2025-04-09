Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 706,149 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,149 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NU worth $105,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of NU by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 271,903 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NU by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 359,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

