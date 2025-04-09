Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 340330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Renasant Stock Up 8.3 %

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Renasant by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Renasant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

