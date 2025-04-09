Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – April 8th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate power or produce products and services using sustainable resources such as wind, solar, hydro, or geothermal energy. These investments provide exposure to the clean energy sector, which is expected to grow as economies transition away from fossil fuels and prioritize environmental sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,229,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,836,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.39. 893,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,149. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, reaching $222.87. 617,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,400. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.71 and a twelve month high of $308.70.

