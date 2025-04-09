Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RB Global stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,459. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,756.21. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

