Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PAR Technology stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

PAR Technology Stock Up 12.2 %

NYSE:PAR traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 309,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.15 and a beta of 1.95. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PAR Technology by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

