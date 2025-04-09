Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

