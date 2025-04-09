Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/4/2025.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,044,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

