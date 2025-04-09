Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CNR Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.29.

Shares of CNR opened at C$132.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$149.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$130.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

