Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 9th (AAPL, AMGN, ASB, AZZ, BBWI, BPOP, CBSH, CF, CLLS, CNQ)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 9th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have $167.88 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $202.33.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $101.00 target price on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $149.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $205.00 target price on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $172.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.50 target price on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $305.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $333.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $168.50 price target on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $247.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.