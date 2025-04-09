Reviewing PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG)

Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovation Beverage Group and PepsiCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Innovation Beverage Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovation Beverage Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PepsiCo 1 12 6 0 2.26

PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $169.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Innovation Beverage Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovation Beverage Group $3.15 million 1.64 N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo $91.85 billion 2.17 $9.58 billion $6.95 20.95

This table compares Innovation Beverage Group and PepsiCo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Innovation Beverage Group.

Profitability

This table compares Innovation Beverage Group and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovation Beverage Group N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 10.43% 58.87% 11.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PepsiCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Innovation Beverage Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovation Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products, as well as distributes alcoholic beverages under Hard MTN Dew brand. The company offers its products primarily under the Lay’s, Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos, BaiCaoWei, Cheetos, Cap’n Crunch, Life, Pearl Milling Company, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Bubly, Emperador, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, Crush, Propel, Dr Pepper, Schweppes, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, Tostitos, 7UP, Diet 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, Pepsi Max, San Carlos, Toddy, Walkers, Chipsy, Kurkure, Sasko, Spekko, White Star, Smith’s, Sting, SodaStream, Lubimyj Sad, Agusha, Chudo, Domik v Derevne, Lipton, and other brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.