RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of RH (NYSE:RH). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RH stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

RH Trading Down 10.2 %

NYSE:RH opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.37.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 315,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,126,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.94.

In other RH news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,880 shares of company stock worth $24,550,754. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

