Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 24742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $95,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,129.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,033.75. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $770,589. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

