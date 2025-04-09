Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 11,267,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 37,187,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

