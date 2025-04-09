RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 236194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $959.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

