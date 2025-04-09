Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,248,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,309,150. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

