Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 229,167 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. 9,850,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,431. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Roblox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

