Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $57.92. Approximately 2,674,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,729,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,306 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

